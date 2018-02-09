We’re getting the first look at Salem the cat from Netflix’s upcoming series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa tweeted the first photo of the sleek feline with the caption “Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident. All hail, Salem!”

We’re not sure what Salem’s storyline will be in Netflix’s Sabrina reimagining, but in the comic, Salem was a witch, sentenced by the Witch’s Council to spend 100 years as a cat with no magical powers. In the original comic (depending on the story), he retains limited powers via incantations, but requires Sabrina’s magic finger to enact them.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Netflix series hails from Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces with Lee Toland Krieger, Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as well as Archie Comics’ CEO Jon Goldwater.

It was previously announced that Mad Men and Feud: Bette and Joan alum Kiernan Shipka will star as the titular heroine and Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) as Sabrina’s best friend.

The Sabrina project landed a 20-episode, two-season, straight-to-series order at Netflix late last year.