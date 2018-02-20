Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has cast another key character from the comic books as a lead opposite Kiernan Shipka. Miranda Otto (Homeland) has been tapped to play Zelda Spellman on the show from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. She also joins Lucy Davis who was cast play Hilda Spellman.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the untitled project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Otto will play Zelda Spellman, Sabrina’s sterner witch aunt (the other being Hilda, played by Lucy Davis). Proud and devout, Zelda believes there is no greater honor than serving the Dark Lord as a member of the Church of Night. She is the family’s disciplinarian, fiercely protective of Sabrina (series star Kiernan Shipka), and very much Cain to Hilda’s Abel.

In the 1996 ABC/WB series, Zelda was played by Beth Broderick.

Otto, who recently starred on the Fox series 24: Legacy, is repped by Gersh, United Agents and Management 360.