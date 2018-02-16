CAA has signed Oscar- and Emmy-nominated film, television, digital, and immersive media company RYOT.

RYOT specializes in documentaries, branded content, and virtual and augmented realities founded by artists, filmmakers, and humanitarians who share a vision of connecting the world through technology.

The company was acquired by Verizon in 2016 and now serves as the global studio for Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon, which is the new combined entity of Yahoo and AOL.

RYOT has produced a range of cutting-edge film and television projects with major showcases and premieres at Sundance, Tribeca, SXSW, and Hot Docs, among others.

Among its honors, the company received back-to-back Academy Award nominations for Best Documentary Short Subject for the non-fiction shorts Body Team 12 and Watani: My Homeland; and an Emmy nomination for the augmented reality experience L.A. Louvre.

Most recently, RYOT produced award-winning documentary On Her Shoulders, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won the documentary directing award for Alexandria Bombach. The film tells the story of Nadia Murad, a human rights activist, a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, the recipient of the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize and the Sakharov Prize, and the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.