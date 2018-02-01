Allegations that Ryan Seacrest behaved inappropriately toward a wardrobe stylist a decade ago could not be substantiated by E!, the network has announced.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

The allegation was made public by Seacrest himself last November. “Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” the host of the upcoming ABC version of American Idol said then. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.”

Seacrest hosted E! News from 2006-2012.

As the network began its investigation last year, a source close to the situation told Deadline that the accuser wanted a “substantial amount of money to keep quiet.” Seacrest refused and went public.

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host said in his statement then. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

Today’s announcement comes just over a month before the March 11 debut of the new Seacrest-hosted American Idol on ABC.