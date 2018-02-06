EXCLUSIVE: Binder Casting, a subsidiary of RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), today announced the appointment of three new hires set to lead its new commercial and film casting divisions. Anthony Pichette, Kyle Coker join Binder as Sr. Casting Directors and Chad Eric Murnane joins as a Casting Director. The announcement was made by RWS CEO Ryan Stana.

The 12-time Artios Award-winning casting office recently opened two new divisions, commercial and film. Pichette, Coker and Murnane will spearhead these divisions and work with Binder Casting’s Mark Brandon, Justin Bohon and Katie Zanca as well as RWS Casting to provide new opportunities for actors in film, television, radio, and commercials in addition to regional theater, national tours and Broadway.

“RWS and Binder Casting are deeply committed to giving actors and performers around the world access to the best opportunities while providing our clients with a massive, unparalleled casting pool,” Stana told Deadline. “RWS acquired Binder Casting in 2016 in order to help the company become a one-stop-shop for clients, actors, producers, and performers. As RWS continues to expand, we look forward to seeing our commercial and film casting divisions grow. We couldn’t ask for a better team than Anthony, Kyle and Chad to head up those efforts.”

Pichette brings 20 years of commercial casting to Binder. He has cast top-level talent for network campaigns, regional commercials, industrials, promos, print and digital media. Pichette has cast notable commercial campaigns for clients including Golden Corral, Garmin, Olive Garden and Six Flags. Additionally, he’s worked with in-house casting departments at networks such as Nickelodeon (Blue’s Clues), Sci-Fi, Food Network, Spike and MTV.

Pichette teaches at studios throughout the city including One on One, Actor’s Connection, AGR, The Network, The Performing Option, NYU Stone Street, BIH Studios. He has worked with major colleges and universities across the country including the University of Miami, College of William and Mary, Rutgers University and College of Charleston.

Coker brings more than 13 years of commercial casting experience having cast over 1,000 commercials, voice overs, print projects, industrials, video games, and new media projects. He has worked on projects for clients including Target, Apple, IBM, Kiehl’s, State Farm, Exxon Mobil, Crayola, Pebbles, L’Oreal, Chase, and more. Additionally, he provided additional casting for Beyoncé’s Lemonade performance at the 2016 VMAs, various projects as a NY associate for 20th Century Fox, and has worked for acclaimed directors such as Joe Pytka and Mark Romanek.

Murnane, CSA, brings six years of experience to Binder having cast theatre, television and film in New York and Los Angeles. Chad has many studio and independent film projects under his belt including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the reboot of Friday the 13th and CBS’s No Tomorrow. He’s also cast for regional theatre, off-Broadway, national tours, video games, network, cable and streaming television.

The appointments follow RWS’s recent expansion with a Theatrical and Development Department at RWS.