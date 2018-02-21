Former Grimm star Russell Hornsby is set as a male lead in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot.

The untitled project (fka Infamy), a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm, hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions.

Fox

Penned by Elliot, it revolves around a legal team led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty.

Hornsby will play Ezekiel “Easy” Boudreau, a savvy, pragmatic and cool attorney who works at the wrongful conviction firm.

Elliot executive produces with Danny Strong Prods.’ Strong and Stacy Greenberg.

Hornsby, who played Hank Griffin opposite David Giuntoli on all six seasons of NBC’s Grimm, and co-starred in Fences, will next be seen as the lead in Fox 2000’s The Hate You Give and co-starring opposite Regina King as a one-year series regular on drama Seven Seconds, which premieres Friday on Netflix. He also recurs on Showtime’s The Affair. Hornsby is repped by ICM Partners, Cohn Torgan Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.