Get Him To The Greek star Russell Brand is heading back to the big screen in action feature Butterfingers. The comedian is to play a hitman in the movie, which is directed by I, Anna’s by Barnaby Southcombe and based on a script from Full Nelson’s Tom Nash.

Butterfingers will be produced and financed by The Fyzz Facility and Embargo Films with Highland Film Group handling global sales and launching it in Berlin later this month. Mark Lane, James Harris, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones will produce.

Brand, who recently starred in Jessica Stevenson’s directorial debut The Fight, plays Keith, a lonely and down-on-his-luck hitman who is competing against his archrival Perry who is after the same target in Spain. When Perry beats Keith to the chase and kidnaps the target’s ex-love, Keith reluctantly takes their teenage son and 9-year-old daughter as secondary leverage before a chase across Europe.

Southcombe’s first feature feature film I, Anna, starring Charlotte Rampling, Gabriel Byrne and Hayley Atwell, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and his follow up is Scarborough starring Jessica Barden, Jodhi May, Jordan Bolger and Edward Hogg.

“Tom has written a brilliantly funny script that finds a new fan with every read. We could not be more excited to be working with Russell and Barnaby to bring Butterfingers alive.” said Mark Lane from The Fyzz Facility.

Brand is represented by WME and Hannah Chambers Management.