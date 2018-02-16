“In a world full of 9s, be a 10.” After winning two Emmys last year for its first season on VH1, RuPaul’s Drag Race has a premiere date for its next go-round. The Viacom-owned cable net said today that Season 10 of the popular reality competition series will premiere Thursday, March 22, followed by its aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

“To celebrate a decade of Drag Race, we’ve pulled out all the stops,” said executive producer and back-to-back Emmy-winning host RuPaul. “The queens, the challenges and the shenanigans are off the mother-tucking charts.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked gives viewers an uncensored, behind-the-scenes look at each episode of the main competition. During the aftershow, cameras reveal conversations not seen on the main show as the queens anxiously wait to learn their fate and who will need to lip sync for their life to avoid the week’s elimination.

“I’m thrilled that Untucked is back on VH1,” RuPaul added. ‘Cause, henny, if you ain’t watching Untucked, you’re only getting half the story. Okurrr?”

Both series are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as EPs for VH1.