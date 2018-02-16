The producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars are tired of a leaker posting spoilers about their show, and they’re not gonna take it anymore, okurrr?

World of Wonder Productions has sued the anonymous user(s) behind “RealityTVLeaks” for copyright infringement, saying the defendants have acquired video and still photos of unaired episodes of the show and posted them online. “Defendants’ unauthorized reproduction, distribution and public performance of WOW’s Episodes contravenes the copyright laws of the United States,” the suit asserts.

Shutterstock

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court (read it here), “Without WOW’s authorization, Defendants have obtained copies of episodes of All Stars … and have uploaded them to social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit using the username “RealityTVLeaks,” prior to the airing of each Episode. … Defendants brazenly tout their posts as ‘leaks’ and ‘spoilers.’ Defendants have also removed copyright management information identifying WOW as the copyright owner and author of the Episodes, and added misleading copyright management information to the Episode clips they leak online, falsely identifying Defendants as the copyright owners and authors of the Episodes.”

The production company says it has issued takedown requests to the unidentified defendants and to the social media platform and noted that “as of February 9, 2018, Instagram appears to have suspended and/or deactivated the RealityTVLeaks Instagram account.”

The RuPaul-hosted VH1 series launched its new season January 25.

Attorneys Edward K. Lee and Tal E. Dickson of Loeb & Loeb in Manhattan are representing World of Wonder in the suit, which demands a jury trial and seeks “statutory damages of $150,000 for each separate All Stars Episode infringed” along with other damages and attorneys’ fees.