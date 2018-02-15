Prolific writer-producer Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) has landed her first pilot directing gig, with the CW’s Roswell reboot, from writer Carina Adly MacKenzie, Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV. Plec also will executive produce the pilot and will continue as executive producer via her My So-Called Company production banner if the pilot is ordered to series.

Written and executive produced by The Originals scribe MacKenzie, the new Roswell, which has an immigration twist, reflects the realities of its location in a state bordering Mexico. After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Kevin Kelly Brown and Lawrence Bender executive produce via their Bender Brown Prods, alongside Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

Plec is creator of hit drama The Originals, which begins its final season April 20 on The CW. She recently directed an episode of the CW/WBTV drama series Riverdale and previously helmed multiple episodes of the long-running hit The CW/WBTV drama The Vampire Diaries, including the series finale, which she co-developed for television and served as showrunner.

