EXCLUSIVE: Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) has been tapped as the lead of the CW pilot Roswell, a reboot with an immigration twist of the cult sci-fi series.

Written by The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV.

Reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, Liz Ortecho (Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants, is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

MacKenzie and Plec executive produce alongside Kevin Kelly Brown and Lawrence Bender via their Bender Brown Prods, as well as Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

Mason, whose parents are of Cuban descent, currently recurs as Dr. Sam Bello on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and was previously a series regular on the network’s Of Kings and Prophets. The actress, who started her career as a dancer, winning Season 5 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, also has done guest spots on Criminal Minds, You’re the Worst and Major Crimes. In features, she is probably best known for her role in The Archer. Mason is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.