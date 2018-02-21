The L Word alumna Rose Rollins has booked a key series regular role opposite Katie Holmes in Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts.

Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Rollins will play Sara Ruiz, an FBI field agent who stands by Hazel (Holmes) when the scandal breaks.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love executive produce with Judy Smith, Holmes and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Rollins, who played Tasha Williams on The L Word, most recently starred as Valerie Anderson on ABC’s Catch and had a major recurring role on Amazon’s Bosch. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Elevate Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.