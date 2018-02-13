Rose McGowan will not be taking the stage down in Huntington Beach today as previously planned. The Brave author has canceled her scheduled appearance at the Code Conference, Deadline has confirmed.

It follows an announcement by the Citizen Rose star on February 2 that she was walking away from more scheduled media appearances after a highly charged incident with an abrasive audience member at a New York City Barnes & Noble on January 31.

It also follows the sudden death of McGowan’s former manager Jill Messick last week after the disgraced Harvey Weinstein made public in late January emails from Messick and Ben Affleck to refute McGowan’s allegations of a 1997 sexual assault. Messick’s family called Weinstein’s actions a “desperate attempt to vindicate himself” and said the ploy “devastated” Messick. On February 10, McGowan expressed to the family her wishes of “solace during this pain” for them.

McGowan’s role in the media-heavy Code Media conference being held this week at the Paséa Hotel & Spa was first announced January 30. That was the same day her E! docuseries Citizen Rose debuted and her now-bestselling book hit the shelves.

We hear McGowan told organizers a couple of days ago that she would not not be attending, and she has been removed from the event’s speaker list.