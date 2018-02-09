YouTube has rounded out the cast for Swipe Right, its multi-generational relationship comedy , with Rosanna Arquette and newcomer Chelsea Frei joining star Carly Craig (American Housewife) as series regulars.

In addition, celebrity guest stars set to appear include Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Posey, Thomas Lennon, Bryan Greenberg, Charles Michael Davis, Christopher McDonald, Rhys Coiro, Craig Frank, Alice Lee and Sarah Burns.

Written by Craig and director Daniel Reisinger based on a true story by Craig, Swipe Right revolves around three women. A lifetime of saying no has left Olivia (Craig) single and miserable on her 35th birthday. In Swipe Right, this workaholic verging on a breakdown vows to plunge into the hellish world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches. She is spurred on by her sister Jayne (Frei), a young married woman experiencing a seven-year itch. The sisters are joined by their recently widowed mother, Mary (Arquette), who now also is a part of the online dating scene.

The eight-episode comedy series is slated to debut on YouTube Red in 2018.

Craig, Reisinger, Jeremy Garelick and Robin Schiff executive produce. Schiff also serve as co-showrunner alongside Craig. Sam Anzel and George Paaswell serve as producers.