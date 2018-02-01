Ronan Farrow’s investigative stories about Harvey Weinstein for The New Yorker magazine’s print and online editions were jointly rewarded today with a nomination for the National Magazine Award in the category of Public Service. Finalists for what are commonly regarded as the Pulitzer Prizes for the magazine world, sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME), were revealed Thursday. The winners will be announced March 13.

The Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, which initially was reported by The New York Times and shortly thereafter by The New Yorker, led to an ongoing public reckoning that has extended well beyond the entertainment industries. It’s reached into nearly every corner of U.S. culture and society, with new stories unfolding almost daily and inspiring the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Weinstein also figured in a nomination for New York magazine in the category of Columns & Commentary, for three pieces by Rebecca Traister, and for Longreads, for columns by Laura Penny, including one titled “We’re All Mad Here: Weinstein, Women, and the Language of Lunacy.”

For the fifth consecutive year, New York led with the most nominations, this time numbering 10, including General Excellence. The New Yorker received eight nominations, followed by The Atlantic and National Geographic, each with five. The winners will be announced during a lunchtime presentation March 13 at Cipriani Wall Street to be hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon. The winners receive “Ellies,” elephant-shaped statuettes that give the awards their name.

The awards lunch will include the presentation of the Magazine Editors’ Hall of Fame Award to Dorothy Kalins, founding editor of Metropolitan Home and Saveur. The 2018 ASME Award for Fiction will also be presented to Michael Ray, the editor of Zoetrope: All-Story. The winners of the 2018 ASME Next Awards for Journalists Under 30 will be honored as well.

One indication of the changing landscape of the magazine world was evident in three nominations for the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica –each a collaboration with a different organization: National Geographic, The New York Times Magazine and National Public Radio.

“Despite financial challenges and political hostility to any kind of factual reporting, magazine journalism both in print and online is truly better than ever,” said Sid Holt, chief executive of ASME. “The stories and images nominated this year rank with the finest achievements in the long history of the National Magazine Awards. ASME is proud to recognize the 57 publications nominated this year for Ellies.”

Here are the 2018 finalists in every category: