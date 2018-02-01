Ronan Farrow’s investigative stories about Harvey Weinstein for The New Yorker magazine’s print and online editions were jointly rewarded today with a nomination for the National Magazine Award in the category of Public Service. Finalists for what are commonly regarded as the Pulitzer Prizes for the magazine world, sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME), were revealed Thursday. The winners will be announced March 13.
The Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, which initially was reported by The New York Times and shortly thereafter by The New Yorker, led to an ongoing public reckoning that has extended well beyond the entertainment industries. It’s reached into nearly every corner of U.S. culture and society, with new stories unfolding almost daily and inspiring the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.
Weinstein also figured in a nomination for New York magazine in the category of Columns & Commentary, for three pieces by Rebecca Traister, and for Longreads, for columns by Laura Penny, including one titled “We’re All Mad Here: Weinstein, Women, and the Language of Lunacy.”
For the fifth consecutive year, New York led with the most nominations, this time numbering 10, including General Excellence. The New Yorker received eight nominations, followed by The Atlantic and National Geographic, each with five. The winners will be announced during a lunchtime presentation March 13 at Cipriani Wall Street to be hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon. The winners receive “Ellies,” elephant-shaped statuettes that give the awards their name.
The awards lunch will include the presentation of the Magazine Editors’ Hall of Fame Award to Dorothy Kalins, founding editor of Metropolitan Home and Saveur. The 2018 ASME Award for Fiction will also be presented to Michael Ray, the editor of Zoetrope: All-Story. The winners of the 2018 ASME Next Awards for Journalists Under 30 will be honored as well.
One indication of the changing landscape of the magazine world was evident in three nominations for the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica –each a collaboration with a different organization: National Geographic, The New York Times Magazine and National Public Radio.
“Despite financial challenges and political hostility to any kind of factual reporting, magazine journalism both in print and online is truly better than ever,” said Sid Holt, chief executive of ASME. “The stories and images nominated this year rank with the finest achievements in the long history of the National Magazine Awards. ASME is proud to recognize the 57 publications nominated this year for Ellies.”
Here are the 2018 finalists in every category:
General Excellence
News, Sports and Entertainment
Honors publications covering politics, business and technology as well as culture and society
The Atlantic; The California Sunday Magazine; National Geographic; New York; The New Yorker
Service and Lifestyle
Honors publications covering food, travel and design as well as fashion and beauty
Bon Appétit; Eater; Saveur; Teen Vogue; T: The New York Times Style Magazine
Special Interest
Honors publications serving highly defined reader communities, including active-interest publications as well as city and regional magazines
Bicycling; Inc.; Outside; San Francisco; Texas Monthly
Literature, Science and Politics
Honors smaller-circulation general-interest magazines as well as publications covering media and the arts
Aperture; The Marshall Project; Oxford American; Popular Science; Virginia Quarterly Review
Reporting
Honors reporting excellence as exemplified by one article or a series of articles
· The California Sunday Magazine for “Below Deck,” by Lizzie Presser, February 5
· ESPN The Magazine for “Sin City or Bust,” April 24, “Standing Down,” November 13, and “Roger Goodell Has a Jerry Jones Problem,” December 4, by Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham
· Harper’s Magazine for “Ghost Nation,” by Nick Turse, July
· National Geographic and ProPublica for “How the U.S. Triggered a Massacre in Mexico,” by Ginger Thompson, June 12 at propublica.org
· The New York Times Magazine With ProPublica for “Kushnerville,” by Alec MacGillis, May 28
· The New York Times Magazine for “The Uncounted,” by Azmat Khan and Anand Gopal, November 19
· The New Yorker for “On the Brink,” by Evan Osnos, September 18
Feature Writing
Honors original, stylish storytelling
· The Atlantic for “My President Was Black,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, January/February
· The Atlantic for “A Death at Penn State,” by Caitlin Flanagan, November
· GQ for “A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof,” by Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, September
· The New York Times Magazine for “The Mailroom,” by Jeanne Marie Laskas, January 22
· TMC Pulse for “Alan Dickson’s Final Days,” by Alexandra Becker, July
· Virginia Quarterly Review for “The Useful Village,” by Ben Mauk, Spring
· Wired With Epic Magazine, “Love in the Time of Robots,” by Alex Mar, November
Essays and Criticism
Honors interpretative and critical journalism
· The Atlantic for “Lola’s Story,” by Alex Tizon, June
· Elle for “Her Eyes Were Watching the Stars,” by Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, June
· New York for “The Uninhabitable Earth,” by David Wallace-Wells, July 10-23
· The New Yorker for “Losing Streak,” by Kathryn Schulz, February 13 and 20
· Smithsonian for “What Ever Happened to the Russian Revolution?” by Ian Frazier, October
Columns and Commentary
Honors political and social commentary; news analysis; and reviews and criticism
· BuzzFeed News for three columns by Bim Adewunmi: “How the Oscar Flub Demonstrates the Limits of Black Graciousness,” March 1, “How Oprah Got Her Acting Groove Back,” April 10, and “Maria Sharapova’s Rivalry With Serena Williams Is in Her Head,” September 9
· ESPN The Magazine for three columns by Howard Bryant: “The Williams Movement,” February 27, “Power Play,” April 24, and “How Is This Still a Debate?” December 4
· Longreads for three columns by Laurie Penny: “The Horizon of Desire” October 10, “We’re All Mad Here: Weinstein, Women, and the Language of Lunacy,” October 23, and “The Unforgiving Minute,” November 7
· New York for three columns by Rebecca Traister: “Why the Harvey Weinstein Sexual-Harassment Allegations Didn’t Come Out Until Now,” October 5, “Your Reckoning. And Mine.,” November 12, and “This Moment Isn’t (Just) About Sex. It’s Really About Work,” December 10, at thecut.com· Pitchfork for three columns by Jayson Greene: “Is Rihanna the Most Influential Pop Singer of the Past Decade?” April 5, “Can Music Heal Trauma? Exploring the Therapeutic Powers of Sound,” September 20, and “Do Androids Dream of Electric Guitars? Exploring the Future of Musical A.I.,” June 12
Public Interest
Honors magazine journalism that illuminates issues of national importance
· Harper’s Magazine for “Where Health Care Won’t Go,” by Helen Ouyang, June
· The New Yorker for “The Takeover,” by Rachel Aviv, October 9
· The New Yorker for “Abuses of Power,” October 23 print issue, “Weighing the Costs of Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein,” October 27 at newyorker.com, and “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies,” November 6 at newyorker.com, by Ronan Farrow
· ProPublica with NPR for “The Last Person You’d Expect to Die in Childbirth,” by Nina Martin, ProPublica, and Renee Montagne, NPR, May 12, “Lost Mothers,” by Nina Martin, Emma Cillekens and Alessandra Freitas, July 17, and “Nothing Protects Black Women From Dying in Pregnancy and Childbirth,” by Nina Martin, ProPublica, and Renee Montagne, NPR, December 7, at propublica.org
· Vanity Fair for “The 5th Risk,” September, and “Made in the U.S.D.A.,” December, by Michael Lewis
Design
Honors overall excellence in magazine design
Bon Appétit; ESPN The Magazine; GQ; Men’s Health; Wired
Photography
Honors overall excellence in magazine photography
GQ Style; National Geographic; New York; Virginia Quarterly Review; W
Feature Photography
Honors the use of photography in a feature story, photo-essay or photo portfolio
· The New Republic for “Charlottesville’s Faces of Hate,” photographs by Mark Peterson, August 14 at newrepublic.com
· New York for “The 43-Day Fashion Shoot,” photographs by Holly Andres, August 20 at thecut.com
· The New Yorker for “Faces of an Epidemic,” photographs by Philip Montgomery, October 30 at newyorker.com
· TIME for “Death Reigns on the Streets of Duterte’s Philippines,” photographs by James Nachtwey, January 16
· Vogue for “American Women,” photographs by Lynsey Addario, Evgenia Arbugaeva, Daniel Arnold, Jonas Bendiksen, Cass Bird, Charlie Engman, Alex Majoli, Bella Newman, Jackie Nickerson, Benjamin Rasmussen, Stefan Ruiz, Alessandra Sanguinetti, Lorna Simpson, Deanna and Ed Templeton and Mayan Toledano, March 8 at vogue.com
Magazine Section
Honors the editorial direction of print or digital departments or sections
· Backpacker for “The Play List”
· Bon Appétit for “Starters”
· Martha Stewart Weddings for “Planner”
· New York for “The Culture Pages”
· New York for “The Strategist”
Personal Service
Honors magazine journalism that serves readers’ needs and aspirations
· Consumer Reports for “Too Many Meds? America’s Love Affair With Prescription Medication,” by Teresa Carr, August 3 at consumerreports.org
· Cosmopolitan for “How to Run for Office,” reporting by Laura Brounstein, Meredith Bryan, Jessica Goodman, Emily C. Johnson, Tess Koman, Rachel Mosely, Rebecca Nelson and Helen Zook, October 10 at cosmopolitan.com and November print issue
· Grist for “Ask Umbra’s 21-Day Apathy Detox,” by Umbra Fisk, April 17 at grist.org
· Seventeen for “This Is a Story About Suicide,” by Andrea Stanley, November/December
· Women’s Health for the article “Wakey Wakey!” by Malia Jacobson, December print issue; “Sleep Center,” December 11 on womenshealthmag.com; and the video “Wakey Wakey!,” December 11 on facebook.com/womenshealthmagazine
Leisure Interests
Honors magazine journalism that provides practical information about recreational activities and special interests
· 5280 for “The 5280 Guide to Four Corners,” by Kasey Cordell, September
· Bicycling for “How Cycling Works,” October
· Bon Appétit for “A Simple Roast Chicken,” by Amiel Stanek, October
· New York for “The Encyclopedia of Vegan Food,” by Robin Raisfeld and Rob Patronite, November 13-26
· Texas Monthly for “The Golden Age of BBQ,” by Daniel Vaughn, June
Single-Topic Issue
Honors print magazines that have devoted a single issue to the comprehensive examination of one subject
· The California Sunday Magazine for “A Teenage Life,” December 3
· Columbia Journalism Review for “The Trump Issue,” Fall
· National Geographic for “Gender Revolution,” January
· New York for “My New York,” October 16-29
· The New York Times Magazine for “The New York Issue,” June 4
Website
Honors magazine websites and online-only magazines
The Marshall Project; National Geographic; New York; Pitchfork; Vogue
Social Media
Honors overall excellence in the use of social media by magazine websites and digital-only magazines
Mother Jones; The New Yorker; SELF; Seventeen; TIME
Video
Honors the outstanding use of video in magazine media
· The Atlantic for “What Will Happen to Undocumented Doctors?,” video by Jeremy Raff, February 2
· The New Yorker for “A Fever Dream at Beautycon,” video by Tim Hussin, September 18
· The Outline for “The Republican Who Quit the Party Because of Trump,” March 22
· TIME and Mic for “Life After Addiction,” video by Aja Harris and Paul Moakley, November 8 at time.com
· Vogue for “We Are All Fabulous . . . ,” video by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, February 24; “Paris, Je T’aime,” video by Gordon von Steiner, July 20; and “Workin’ 9 to 5 . . . Inside the Vogue Office!,” video by Charlotte Wales, September 25
Digital Innovation
Honors the outstanding use of digital media by magazine websites and digital-only magazines
· HuffPost Highline for “FML,” by Michael Hobbes, December 14
· The Marshall Project With Condé Nast Entertainment and Participant Media for “We Are Witnesses,” by Jenny Carchman, October 26 at themarshallproject.org
· National Geographic Traveler for “North: An Illustrated Travelogue,” by Christoph Niemann, April 4
· SB Nation for “17776: An American Football Story,” by Jon Bois, July 5
· TIME for “Finding Home: 3 Babies, 3 Families, 1 Year,” photographs by Lynsey Addario, reporting by Aryn Baker, video by Francesca Trianni, December 18