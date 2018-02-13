Veteran publicist Ron Scott, whose client roster at one time included David Hasselhoff, Mindy Cohn and John Stamos and who most recently managed Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henry, died Saturday of respiratory problems complicated by pneumonia at L.A.’s Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, Scott’s longtime friend told Deadline. He was 74.

Scott began his decades-long career in the early 1970s at Capitol Records, where he was hired to do publicity for Eric Carmen and The Raspberries (1972), Rick Springfield (1972), Blue Swede (1973-75) and Ringo Starr’s 1974 album Good Night Vienna. The following year, he was charged with handling press for Hasselhoff, who had landed a starring role on The Young & The Restless, a relationship which continued through the first season of Knight Rider. He also represented Jeanne Cooper of The Young & The Restless. From 1976-81, he did press for General Hospital’s Richard Dean Anderson, as well as Cohn during her run as Natalie Green on Facts of Life from 1979-88.

Scott handled press for Stamos when he landed his breakout role of Blackie Parrish in General Hospital and later for Mario Lopez, when he starred in Saved by the Bell. In 1987, executive producer Bill Bell brought Scott on board to launch U.S. and international press for The Bold & The Beautiful, on which he also handled press for all 30 actors on the show. During his 35 years as a publicist and owner of his own company, Hollywood Entertainment PR, Scott has also did press for Joan Collins during the height of her Dynasty success and Jason Bateman when he starred in Silver Spoons (1982-86).

In 2014, Scott changed careers and was managing clairvoyant Tyler Henry, star of E!’s Hollywood Medium, whom he discovered and packaged for weekly television.