Tony Pitts, who recently starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Peaky Blinders, is heading back to the big screen after writing a disco musical set in a British seaside town.

Pitts, who recently created feature film Funny Cow, starring Maxine Peake, Stephen Graham and Paddy Considine, has written Disco Pier and has partnered with Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers’ StudioPOW to produce.

The film, which has echoes of The Full Monty, tells the story of the rejuvenation of a down-at-heel seaside pier into a disco mecca, transforming the lives of the townsfolk. No cast has been set.

Disco Pier comes as Pitt’s Funny Cow, the Adrian Shergold-directed feature, which is sold worldwide by Moviehouse Entertainment and distributed in the UK by eOne, launches in April.

Pitts, who played Captain Pterro in the Star Wars feature, said, “I’m so happy to be partnered with StudioPOW for a second time, and before our first project Funny Cow has even premiered in cinemas. That’s a true testament to our mutual commitment to a long-standing relationship and our shared belief in Funny Cow and Disco Pier.

“Disco Pier is about music’s power to bring us together. Its transformative magic. We live in very divisive times with people separating into groups, their differences constantly emphasised. Disco isn’t about gender, race or politics. This film is the remedy to the prevailing narrative, it’s a big daft poem to disco. A defiance.”