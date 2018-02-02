Robyn Lively and Shameless star Shanola Hampton have been tapped to topline the indie psychological thriller, Through the Glass Darkly, from first-time feature director Lauren Fash. Lively and Hampton play Charlie and Amy, an unlikely duo that team up to solve the recent kidnapping of a local girl, a crime which echoes the disappearance of Charlie’s own daughter.

The script, written by Fash and Susan Graham, was featured in the Sundance/Women in Film financing intensive last year.

Filming is scheduled to begin in March with Graham producing via However Productions alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford of Autumn Bailey Entertainment, and Carmella Casinelli of Bon Aire Productions. Exec producers are Stacey Davis and Jim Rine.

Lively, perhaps best known for her role in the 1989 fantasy-comedy film, Teen Witch, and The Karate Kid Part III, was recently seen in the SXSW film Small Town Crime. Hampton has spent eight seasons as Veronica Fisher on the Showtime series, Shameless, and is set to return for the ninth season of premium cabler’s longest-running and top-rated series.

Lively is repped by Insurge Entertainment and Management 360, while Hampton is with APA and Reel Talent Management.