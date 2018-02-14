Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has mounted an original first-person POV virtual reality action series called The Limit in which Michelle Rodriguez will star. The Limit will premiere on STX’s previously announced pay-per-experience VR channel Surreal which launches an app on VR headsets in mid 2018. STXsurreal, the VR division acquired by Robert Simonds’ STX Entertainment in 2016, is behind the live-action, short-form virtual reality series from their Ugly Dolls director/producer.

Written, directed, and produced by Robert Rodriguez, The Limit follows Michelle Rodriguez as she plays a genetically enhanced weapon of mass destruction hellbent on destroying the covert agency that created her. The series, co-written by Racer Max, is a wholly original concept built from the ground-up as a native VR experience, and is being produced in a new cinematic VR format that bridges the gap between traditional widescreen and 360-degree video. It went into production in late January at Robert Rodriguez’s Double R Productions in Austin and just wrapped this month.

Robert Rodriguez is repped by WME and attorney David Fox. Michelle Rodriguez, who has starred for Robert Rodriguez in Machete, Machete Kills and the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel, is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Greenberg Traurig.