EXCLUSIVE: RT Features and A24 have firmed their reteam with director Robert Eggers on The Lighthouse, the filmmaker’s follow-up to his sleeper hit The Witch. The new project, a fantasy horror story set in the world of old sea-faring myths, will go into production in the spring. Robert Pattinson, coming off Good Time, joins the project in a lead role alongside Willem Dafoe.

The script was written by Robert Eggers and Max Eggers. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’ Anna developed the project with Robert Eggers and are producing alongside Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy, and Youree Henley. A24 acquired worldwide rights and will distribute the film in the U.S. New Regency (The Revenant) has joined the project as a co-financier.

Said Robert Eggers: “I am extremely happy to be working with RT, A24, and Parts & Labor again. Along with New Regency, they are providing me and my collaborators with the support and freedom to make this film the way it needs to be made. It’s a privilege.”

RT Features’ Teixeira called Pattinson “one of the most talented actors working today. We are excited to work with him and Eggers, a singular filmmaker whose unique vision we support. Our collaboration on The Witch was flawless, and we look forward to reuniting along with our partners at A24, Parts & Labor and New Regency.”

In a statement, A24 described the distributor as “beyond excited to be partnering again with Rob Eggers, a true visionary and one of the great filmmakers of his generation. This new script blew us away — it creates a totally unique and ambitious universe and manages to somehow feel scary, suspenseful, wondrous and beautiful all at the same time. We can’t wait to work with Rob and his team and our partners at RT Features, Parts & Labor and New Regency to help bring this story to life.”

Said Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy: “I love that we’re getting the band back together again, this time with old friend and new star player Youree Henley. Like The Witch, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In addition to his critically acclaimed turn in Good Time, Pattinson starred in David & Nathan Zellner-directed Damsel, which debuted at Sundance last month. He recently wrapped the Claire Denis-directed sci-fi thriller High Life. Pattinson is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group and 3 Arts Entertainment.

RT Features and Parts & Labor produced the A24-distributed The Witch, which drew critical acclaim and won the Film Independent Spirit Awards for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay. The $4 million-budgeted film grossed 10 times its budget, turning a global gross slightly in excess of $40 million. Robert Eggers also is currently developing a limited series based on the life of Rasputin with MRC and Parts & Labor. The filmmaker is represented by WME.

RT Features and New Regency are in post-production on the James Gray-directed sci-fi film Ad Astra. Brad Pitt stars and Fox is releasing December 2