In her first network interview, Jennifer Willoughby, ex-wife of Rob Porter, the now-former White House staff secretary for President Donald Trump, told NBC News the FBI asked her if Porter could be blackmailed.

“I actually had difficulty answering that question because I believed that the people who had the power to blackmail him would be women who had been in personal relationships with him,” she told Kristen Welker. “So, in short, the answer could be ‘maybe’.”

During a background interview with FBI for Porter’s security clearance, Willoughby said she told the bureau Porter had been abusive toward her and shared “all of the details that I have shared in previous articles, including access to a protective order from June of 2010, and police calls that I had made to our home.”