Richard Kind will star in the indie film, Auggie, from first-time feature director Matt Kane, who co-wrote the script with Marc Underhill. Kind will play Felix, a family man who, after being forced into an early retirement, falls in love with an Augmented Reality companion to the detriment of his relationship with his wife and daughter. The Spin City and Mad About You alum is joined in the film by Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You), Susan Blackwell (The Post) and newcomer Christen Harper. Kane and Underhill are producing the project alongside Robert Sharman and John Henry Hinkel. Filming is scheduled to begin this month. Kind starred on the Amazon original series, Red Oaks, and appeared in the George Clooney-directed crime drama, Suburbicon. He’s repped by Innovative and Forster Entertainment.

Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kyanna Simone Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Show Me a Hero) has been cast in Blumhouse Productions’s Tate Taylor-directed thriller, Ma, which stars Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers with torturous consequences for the kids. Simpson will play the younger version of Spencer’s character. Scotty Landes penned the script, which Jason Blum and John Norris are producing with Ryan Turek, who developed the project, co-producing. Simpson can currently recurring on the CW/DC Comic series Black Lightning, and will up next be seen in the Matthew McConaughey-starring crime drama, White Boy Rick, out in theaters this summer. She is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Abrams Artists Agency.