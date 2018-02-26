Sean Combs’ Revolt Media & TV has tapped Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head of Content. In her new position, Lattaker-Johnson will oversee programming, original development, content acquisitions, physical production and post-production for Revolt. Lattaker-Johnson, who will report directly to Roma Khanna, CEO, will also be responsible for overseeing long form video content for the company’s digital platforms.

“Robyn’s track record of developing and creating compelling formats featuring authentic voices and diverse stories is exactly what Revolt needs as we build our voice in content as the definitive home of Hip Hop and the global leader in the culture,” said Khanna.

Lattaker-Johnson will be charged with growing Revolt as a home for content and creators in unscripted, documentary and lifestyle programming, all from the Hip Hop point of view. She also will build on Revolt’s current role as a co-production partner on The Four (Fox) with ITV America.

Most recently, Lattaker-Johnson had her own management and consulting business, managing a roster of production companies, EP/showrunners, multi-camera directors, casting producers, composers and unscripted content creators. She previously served as VP, Alternative Programming at Syfy from 2010 – 2014, where she developed programming and oversaw series such as Face Off, Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Witness. Before that, she served as SVP, Original Programming at BET Networks .