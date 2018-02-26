Paramount Network and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter are teaming to produce Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, an unscripted documentary series set to air in July. Watch a promo above.

Based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the six-part docuseries focuses on the killing of the Florida teenager that became a huge American talking point and helped spur the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The announcement comes on the six-year anniversary of his death.

The unarmed high school student was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in Sanford, where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, sparking protests and outrage. Rest in Power delves into the heart of the story, which the network says is more than a tragic narrative about a young man’s life cut short — it’s a story about race, politics, power, money and the U.S. criminal justice system.

Paramount Network

Carter will executive producer the series alongside authors Fulton and Martin — the latter of whom is Trayvon’s mother — Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason will serve as co-directors on the project.