Newcomer Jordan L. Jones has landed a lead role opposite Lil Rel Howery in the Fox comedy pilot Rel, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael.

Written/executive produced by Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett and Howery, and inspired by Howery’s real life, Rel, from 20th Century Fox TV, centers on Lil Rel (Howery), a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” Rel finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber.

Jones will play Nat, Rel’s brother.

This will be Jones’ first series regular gig. The USC graduate was competitively pursued before joining the cast. In the past year, he has had guest roles on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, Netflix’s Disjointed and Hulu’s Future Man. Jones is repped by UTA and Main Title Entertainment.