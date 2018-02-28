EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to I Think We’re Alone Now, the Reed Morano-directed film that stars Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. It won a Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at Sundance, where it premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

Morano made the film after winning an Emmy for directing the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, on which she is also exec producer. Del (Dinklage) finds himself alone in the world, literally, after the human race is wiped out. He’s content in his solitude — until he discovers Grace (Fanning), an interloper on his quiet Earth. The film explores human behavior and the undeniable need for companionship. Mike Makowsky wrote the script, which made the 2016 Black List.

Michael Buckner/Deadline

The pic is produced by Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) of Automatik, Fernando Loureiro & Roberto Vasconcellos of Exhibit, Dinklage and his Estuary Films, and Makowsky.

“Reed is an incredible storyteller,” said Ian Goggins, SVP Content at Momentum. “Her vision left an indelible mark on I Think We’re Alone Now, which brings an extraordinarily thought provoking film about human connection to life. We’re thrilled to work alongside her, the producers, and cast on this very special movie that is a labor of love for all involved.”

Morano currently is directing The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively and Jude Law and produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for Paramount Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content, CAA and Dylan Wilcox for Momentum Pictures.

Global Road is handling international.