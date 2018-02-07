Death in Paradise and Dickensian producer Red Planet Pictures is set to adapt Joanna Cannon’s mystery drama Three Things About Elsie for the small screen and is developing a comedy-drama about drag queen girl band Denim.

The projects are the latest scripted series to be revealed by the UK production company run by Tony Jordan.

It has optioned the second novel by Joanna Cannon, who wrote bestseller The Trouble With Goats and Sheep. Three Things About Elsie tells the story of 84-year-old Florence, who falls in her apartment at Cherry Tree Home for the Elderly and, as she waits to be rescued, wonders if a terrible secret from her past is about to come to light and questions if a charming new resident is someone who “died” 60 years ago. The series will be exec produced by Red Planet Pictures’ Belinda Campbell, who struck the deal with Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Sue Armstrong from the C+W Agency

It also is working on a 30-minute serial drama about drag queen troupe Denim, who have been winning fans including Kate Moss with their “delusional” musical comedy. The series will be a mockumentary following band — which features Glamrou La Denim, Crystal Rasmussen OBE, Electra Cute, Shirley Du Naughty and Aphrodite Greene (née Jones) — around the UK. Red Planet Pictures will work closely with Denim’s writer-performers Amrou Al-Kadhi, Tom Rasmussen, Guy Woolf, Hugh Wyld and Charlie Parham, who will write and star in the series. Denim is represented by Kitty Laing at United Agents, who brokered this deal.

Neither project currently has a broadcaster. Red Planet Pictures Joint Managing Director Campbell said: “Three Things About Elsie is an incredibly moving story about what it is to grow older, friendship and the importance of living in the moment. We were all enthralled by the story and jumped at the chance to adapt it for television. Denim brings together five fantastically original and entertaining voices who have lots to say. Their stage show tackles adversity with a unique infusion of explosive pop, glamour, intelligence, politics and humour, taking audiences on an insightful, joyous and irreverent journey. We are looking forward to continuing this journey through television. It’s very exciting to be working with them.”