Red Gerard, who became the first American to win a gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics this weekend with a win in men’s snowboard slopestyle, will make his first U.S. TV appearance Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 17-year-old from Colorado of course has made the NBC rounds after his victory Sunday and appeared on Today on Sunday morning.

Gerard was only member of Team USA to qualify for the event finals and had his parents and six siblings in the crowd at Phoenix Park. (After his win, NBC host Mike Tirico had to apologize for some colorful language from Gerard when the gold-medal result became final during the live broadcast.)

Kimmel’s guests Tuesday also include Oscar Isaac and Chef Massimo Bottura.

NBC’s late-night duo, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, are being pre-empted during the Winter Games, which run through February 25.

Here’s Gerard on his big day: