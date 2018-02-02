As some in the industry call for his head for his intemperate remarks on women, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow has come up with a task force that will examine the “unconscious biases that impede female advancement in the music industry.”

Portnow is still playing defense on his tone-deaf post-awards remark that women need to “step up” if they wish to get more winners at the Grammys.

“The Recording Academy is establishing an independent task force to review every aspect of what we do as an organization,” said the statement. The release danced around Portnow’s comment, referring to “those words” in the release. Portnow claimed his remarks are “not reflective of my beliefs, echo the real experience of too many women. I’d like to help make that right.”

Despite handing out white roses on the red carpet to show solidarity with the Time’s Up women’s movement, the Grammys were criticized on several fronts for female exclusion, including no solo performance for Lorde and some strange choices among winners. That resulted in the #GrammysSoMale hashtag fueling post-event social media ire.