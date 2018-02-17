Vincente Fox, the former president of Mexico who, in the words of Bill Maher, has become a “folk hero” for his blunt anti-Trumpisms, lived up to the billing on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

Reminded by Maher of his recent tweet that Donald Trump’s “mouth is the foulest sh*thole in the world,” Fox at first joked, “Did I say that?”, and then barreled on. Suggesting a link between violence like this week’s school shooting in Florida and Trump’s political rhetoric, Fox said, “When you speak out of the White House this aggressive, violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get. That’s what you get. We need harmony, we need love, we need happy communities, and those concepts don’t come out of his mouth.”

And that was just the warm-up.

During the episode’s YouTube-only Overtime segment – watch it below – Fox responded to Trump’s stance on DACA, Dreamers and the Wall:

“Over a million young kids deserve a solution. They are part of this nation, they are extremely well-prepared and talented, and if somebody doesn’t want them here, we would love to have them in Mexico.

“But I have to respect that they are from this nation, they love this nation and they want to stay here and they deserve that happening. And we will never exchange one person for one dollar for the Wall.

And then the kicker, said deliberately and with the timing of a much-anticipated punchline: “No. F*cking. Wall.”

The pronouncement capped Fox’s well-received, good-natured charm initiative that began when he arrived on the Real Time stage with a sign reading “I arrived here by tunneling!!” Asked by Maher whether he prefers Mr. President or El Presidente, Fox said “Amigo.”

Plugging his new book Let’s Move On: Beyond Fear & False Prophets, Fox zinged Trump yet again, noting that the world “is pissed off” and “lost” and in need of “this great nation’s leadership.”

“This president you have here,” Fox said, “we had in Latin America for a century.” His advice for dealing with authoritarian regimes and corruption: Elect an opposition majority to Congress – “so they can domesticate him.”

And speaking of doubling down, Maher himself kicked off tonight’s show with a monologue that called Trump a traitor, which might be a notch above or below last week’s charge of authoritarianism. “I just want to ask the Trump voters, what is left for you?” Maher said. “He’s plainly a traitor who doesn’t defend his own country. This is not a hoax.”

Here’s the Overtime segment – skip to the 5:10 mark to hear Fox’s take on the Wall: