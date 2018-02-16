Prolific director-producer Randall Einhorn has signed on to helm ABCs untitled single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle. This is Einhorn’s first pilot directing gig under his new deal with ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Doyle, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Randall has directed five pilots, all of which went to series: Wilfred and Fargo for FX, The Muppets for ABC, Fox’s The Mick and CBS’ Me, Myself and I. His other episodic directing credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation and Shameless. He most recently helmed episodes of AMC’s upcoming comedic drama series Lodge 49.

Randall is managed by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

