EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky has just picked up Koki Shigeno’s feature documentary Ramen Heads which explores the popular Japanese noodle dish and the reigning king of ramen. The doc, which will be distributed under the company’s FilmBuff label, will be released March 16 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding into select theaters after that.

Ramen Heads profiles Japan’s reigning king of ramen, Osamu Tomita, taking a look at every step of his obsessive approach to creating the perfect soup and noodles along with his relentless search for the highest-quality ingredients. In addition to Tomita, the film also profiles five other notable ramen shops, each with its own philosophy and flavor, exemplifying the various different aspects of the ramen world over 15 months.

For Tomita’s restaurant, the Japanese line up, forming lines around the block, to be able to buy his soup.

The film was produced by Arata Oshima and Yusuke Kamata.