Disney returns Ralph and Vanellope to big screens November 21 with Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, the sequel to the 2012 Walt Disney Animation Studios hit that grossed $471.2 million worldwide. It fueled the studio’s surge in hits that followed including in succession Oscar winners Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return as Ralph and Vanellope, who some time after the end of the first movie discover the Internet via their arcade owner Mr. Litwak’s iMac G3. They must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save her video game Sugar Rush. Taraji P. Henson joins the voice cast as a website entrepreneur named Yesss.

The teaser trailer that bowed today offers an intro into the world, complete with grabby spam, eBay auctions, lots of branded signage (IMDb and Nat Geo at first glance) and Zen kids games — in other words, lots for Ralph to wreck. No sign of pal Fix-It Felix Jr. to be had yet, though.

Original director Rich Moore returns to helm with original writer Phil Johnston, who penned the sequel with Pamela Ribon. Clark Spencer is producer. Moore, Johnston and Spencer were among the core group behind Zootopia.

Check out the trailer above.