Queen Latifah has been set to topline Hope’s Wish, an inspirational drama based on a true story from the Blade Runner 2049 team of Alcon Entertainment and Torridon/16:14, along with Walden Media. Laurie Collyer will direct the film, which begins production April 9 in Charlotte, NC.

Adapted by Brokeback Mountain co-scribe Diana Ossana based on Stuart Stout and Shelby Stout’s book Hope’s Wish: How One Girl’s Dream Made Others Come True, the true story centers on Hope Stout. When diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, the 12-year-old girl sets out on a mission to fund the wishes of 155 other children with the help of dedicated Make-A-Wish Foundation executive Toni Dubois (Latifah) and the Charlotte community.

Walden Media is set to produce alongside Steven P. Wegner, Val Hill and Yale Badik of Torridon/16:14, which will finance. Alcon’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson will executive produce. The film will be released by Warner Bros via Alcon’s output deal.

Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 and Alcon first teamed on Blade Runner 2049, which grossed $259.2 million at the global box office after bowing in October. It has five Oscar nominations.

Queen Latifah, who most recently starred in the hit comedy Girls Trip, is repped by CAA, Shakim Compere and Randi Michel.