Year 14 of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl arrived with a tweaked format and fetched record demo ratings. The Discovery-owned cable net said today that Puppy Bowl XIV collared a 1.46 rating among adults 25-54 from 3-5 PM ET Sunday, topping previous record set in 2010 by 17%.

The canine counterprograming to Super Bowl LII, which this year featured adult rescue-shelter dogs vs. the usual young’uns, also was up by near a third in the demo from last year’s event. It ranks as Animal Planet’s third-highest-rated program ever among 25-54.

Animal Planet

Some other numbers from this year’s Puppy Bowl, which pitted the Pawtriots against the hated Beagles: It averaged 3 million total viewers and a 3.05, topping the 2017 event by 24% and was up 39% among men-25-54, 26% with women 25-54, 22% in adults 18-49 and 15% among women 18-49.

Puppy Bowl XIV was produced for Animal Planet by Discovery Studios, where Simon Morris is executive producer and showrunner and Cindy Kain is VP Current Production. Dawn Sinsel served as executive producer for the network and Pat Dempsey was producer.