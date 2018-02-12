Betty Buckley (Supergirl, Split) and Colin Cunningham (Blood Drive, Falling Skies) are set as series regulars, and Jeremy Childs (The Last Castle, Nashville) and Liz McGeever (Star, Nashville) will recur on the upcoming third season of AMC’s Preacher.

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher is a supernatural and darkly comedic drama that follows a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer, played by Dominic Cooper, who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands.

Buckley will play Gran’ma, a spiritist with true powers, who can cast spells and even bring back the dead (for a price). Cunningham will portray TC, a man born of the bayou and the loyal caretaker and soldier for Gran’ma. Childs is Jody, the enforcer for Gran’ma and the only man Jesse’s never beaten in a fight. McGeever will play Christina. Capable and efficient, Christina has a face that lures customers in for her family business. Christina hides it well, but she hates her job and has dreams and aspirations outside of her current life – but suffers to protect her child.

The join returning series regulars Cooper, Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun.

Season 3 of Preacher is now in production in New Orleans and will premiere later this year.

