Rotimi Akinosho, who currently co-stars on the Starz drama Power, has joined with Pantheon for agency representation. Previously at UTA, the actor’s credits include a series regular post on the short-lived Starz series Boss, which starred Kelsey Grammer, and Netflix films Burning Sands, Deuces, and Imperial Dreams. Akinosho is set to reprise his role as Dre on the upcoming fifth season of Power and will appear in the Brett Donowho-directed thriller Acts Of Violence opposite Bruce Willis and Mike Epps. He will continue to be repped by Category 5 Entertainment.

Gersh has signed TV host and Wendy Williams commentator Jawn Murray. The DC-based host recently went viral on Facebook after responding to comedian and Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique’s ongoing rants against Hollywood following her outsing of Netflix for an offer to do a comedy special that was considerably less than her colleagues. Murray has hosted specials for Travel Channel, NFL Network, and EPIX as well as offered commentary on The Meredith Vieira Show, Unsung Hollywood, and CNN Newsroom.