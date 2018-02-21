The McCarthys alum Tyler Ritter has been tapped to star in the CW drama pilot Playing Dead, from writers Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims and Intrigue Entertainment.

Written by Mimoun and Reims and directed by Rachel Goldenberg, Playing Dead is a dysfunctional family dramedy about a mortician and his son whose lives are turned upside down when the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago returns and asks them to fake her death.

Mimoun and Reims executive produce with Intrigue’s Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter.

Ritter will play Joe, the single dad who is director of the Rice Funeral Home. He has a wry sense of humor even though his life didn’t turn out as planned.

Ritter starred opposite Laurie Metcalf CBS comedy The McCarthys. His additional TV credits include NBC’s Chicago P.D., The CW’s Arrow and ABC’s Young & Hungry. On the feature side, Ritter recently starred in the mystery thriller Stillwater.

Ritter, Mimoun, Reims and Goldenberg all are repped by UTA. Ritter additionally is repped by Principal Entertainment.

