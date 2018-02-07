Covert Affairs alum Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital), and Yvonne Orji (Insecure) have joined the cast of Awesomeness Films’ YA sci-fi drama, Spontaneous, from writer/director Brian Duffield. The pic stars Katherine Langford as Mara Carlyle, whose life is forever changed when students in her senior class literally start exploding for no discernible reason.

Perabo will play Angela Carlyle, the loving and concerned mother of Mara. Huebel is Mara’s caring father Charlie Carlyle, who is struggling to understand what is happening in their town and hates to see his daughter suffer. Orji is set as Special Agent Rosetti, who is investigating the strange combustions taking place.

Also new to the cast are Chris Shields, Laine MacNeil, Clive Holloway, and Bzhaun Rhoden joining the previously announced co-stars Charlie Plummer and Hayley Law.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver with Matt Kaplan and Max Siemers of Ace Productions producing for Awesomeness Films alongside Nicki Cortese via Jurassic Party Productions.

