With the bulk of broadcast pilots picked up, the networks and studios are drawing up their casting wish lists, crossing their fingers and sending out offers to their top picks. As usual, there are a few names that keep cropping up.

Raking in early offers are The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, Rosario Dawson as well as Damon Wayans Jr. who once again is the most sought comedic actor of pilot season.

Cohan is being heavily pursued for as many as a half-dozen drama pilots. To find out what does it mean for her role on TWD, read our story. Dawson, a star in the Marvel Netflix series, has not yet done a broadcast series and so far has passed on a couple of offers. New Girl and Happy Endings alum Wayans Jr. as usual is being courted for a ton of half-hour as well as hourlong pilots. Last year, he opted instead to do a cable pilot, FX’s Singularity, which is not going to series.

Rex/Shutterstock

Perennial pilot casting directors’ favorite Christina Applegate again is making wish lists. Getting early offers are Olivia Munn and Leslie Odom Jr..

Kat Dennings

A few actors from departing or recently departed series are back in demand. That includes 2 Broke Girls‘ Kat Dennings who, early in the casting process has emerged as the most sought after comedy actress. She is joined by Bates Motel‘s Vera Farmiga and The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys, who may opt to stay cable/streaming arena. The list also includes Underground‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, New Girl’s Jake Johnson and Hannah Simone and Grimm‘s David Giuntoli.

While ABC’s new comedy series The Mayor has not been officially canceled, a renewal appears highly unlikely, and its breakout star Brandon Micheal Hall is getting pilot attention.

Rex/Shutterstock

So is Daniel Dae Kim who is available for the first time in years after his sudden exit from Hawaii Five-0 last summer.

REX/Shutterstock

Lost alumna Evangeline Lilly may be ready to return to the series grind, she has been approached for pilots. Other former stars of broadcast series that are getting offers include Pushing Daisies Anna Friel, Parenthood‘s Dax Shepard, The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles, Parks & Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and Emmy winner Bradley Whitford.

Leslie Mann has been approached and could do her first broadcast series, with Marisa Tomei also mentioned as a possibility. Also getting early pilot attention are Amanda Peet, Michael Peña, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Teri Polo, Matthew Broderick, Mathew Goode, Lauren Graham, Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, John Cho, John Leguizamo, Patrick Wilson, Mykelti Williamson, Walton Goggins, and Lorraine Toussaint.