Journalist Piers Morgan is upset with the BBC over its airing of what he’s characterized as a “homophobic” cartoon, showing him with his nose up President Donald Trump’s posterior.

The attack on Morgan follows his interview of the President last week, the first international one done by Trump. The cartoon in question was taken from The Mash Report, a satirical news roundup on BBC Two hosted by Nish Kumar.

In a series of tweets, Morgan accused the BBC of “double standards,” noting in a tweet that if the same cartoon depicted high-profile women, “there would be outrage.”

If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @theresa_may – all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn't just apply to pay – should it? pic.twitter.com/9xNqGPjZl9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018