There’s a scene in Sony Animation’s new Peter Rabbit in which the title bunny and his critter buddies try to take down their human rival by weaponizing blackberries — knowing he is allergic to them. Parents and advocacy groups were not amused, some alleging “food allergy bullying” and crowing for a boycott, and now an apology has been issued.

“Food allergies are a serious issue,” Sony and the filmmakers said in a statement. “Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit’s archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.”

The kerfuffle began over the weekend with a warning about the scene from the Kids with Food Allergies Foundation, which tweeted:

We invite the makers of Peter Rabbit movie to help us promote positive attitudes and safe environments for kids with food allergies. #foodallergiesarenotapunchline https://t.co/7mNKlihdt1 @SonyPictures @SonyAnimation @willgluckwhat pic.twitter.com/bKXyWRdNWX — KidsW/FoodAllergies (@kfatweets) February 11, 2018

The president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which is behind the social media campaign that included the above tweet, caught the pic Saturday and followed up with an open letter to the filmmakers and studio execs noting that “food allergies are not a punchline” (read it below).

In the film, Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his animal pals are out to infiltrate the vegetable garden tended by the villainous Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) and need to get him out of the way. But he’s having none of it and deploys weapons and tactics of his own to shoo them off. The blackberries assault is merely one of many attempted takedowns of Mr. McGregor.

The CGI/live-action hybrid overperformed in its debut at the domestic box office this past weekend, snagging $25M to beat estimates. The film’s trailer doesn’t show the berry assault, but you can watch it here anyway.

