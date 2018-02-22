Veteran CAA TV lit agent Peter Micelli is leaving the agency to become Chief Strategy Officer, Film, Television and Digital for Entertainment One, the company announced Thursday. It is one of the first major hires by producer (and Micelli client) Mark Gordon since he was named eOne President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital last month.

In his newly created position, Micelli will oversee eOne’s television and digital content businesses and will set the TV strategy, including sourcing potential M&A opportunities, reporting to Gordon and Steve Bertram, President, Film, Television and Digital.

“Pete was my agent for four years, during which he helped me grow The Mark Gordon Company into a trusted destination for producers, talent, and their passion projects,” said Gordon. “He is an expert at building media companies to become leaders in an increasingly digital and global landscape, and I am thrilled to have him on our team as we continue to fortify and evolve eOne’s worldwide content business.”

Micelli, a 23-year CAA veteran and Co-Head of the Television department, represented Gordon’s The Mark Gordon Co., which was fully acquired by eOne in January. He repped Molly Bloom’s novel Molly’s Game and brought the project to Gordon, who produced the feature film adaptation, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. He also packaged Gordon’s straight-to-series television projects The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion for ABC, and Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland, currently in its second season on ABC.

At CAA, Micelli focus in the past several years had been exploring new models for financing and producing high-end scripted TV series and packaging original programming for emerging digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and YouTube Red.