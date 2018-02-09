ABC News President James Goldston this morning announced that Beth Hoppe has joined the division as SVP Long Form.

Hoppe had been Chief Programming Executive and GM at PBS. Pubcaster’s President/CEO Paula Kerger and COO Jonathan Barzilay will be working with the programming team there to ensure continuity of operations until a replacement is named.

From Goldstone’s memo to staff:

Team,

ABC News

I am delighted to welcome Beth Hoppe to ABC News in a new role as Senior Vice President for Long Form beginning in March. Beth will oversee all our long form programming, including Lincoln Square Productions, 20/20 and digital features.

She is a brilliant producer and exceptional storyteller, who has led PBS to new creative heights and commercial success in the last seven years and most recently as Chief Programming Executive and General Manager.

Her achievements are impressive.

She oversaw the strategy and roll out of Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and The Roosevelts, created the acclaimed drama Mercy Street, partnered with the BBC to produce nature and science specials, cultivated independent movie projects, such as the Oscar-nominated film Last Days in Vietnam, and produced history specials on the assassination of JFK and The March on Washington.

PBS grew from the 12th to the 6th most-watched network in America during her successful tenure.

In 2016 and 2017, her leadership propelled the network to more News and Documentary Emmy Award wins than any other network.

Prior to her time at PBS, Beth was Executive Producer at Discovery Networks and President and CEO of Optomen Productions, which produced programming for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, PBS and The Food Network. She started in news at New Hampshire Public Television and as director of The 10 O’Clock News at WGBH in Boston.

Beth joins our long form teams at a time of great creative success and expansion. Our long form storytelling is one of the hallmarks of what makes ABC News so distinctive. Bringing together all our long form assets will position us to produce our very best creative and journalistic work in this moment of extraordinary opportunity across so many networks and platforms.

Beth’s keen instincts for discovering, creating and launching new programs will be essential to continue our momentum. Please join me in giving her a warm welcome to ABC News.

James