President Donald Trump has sent Congress his $4.4 trillion spending plan for FY 2019; it calls for elimination of federal funding for public media.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger issued the following comment:

Public broadcasting has earned bipartisan Congressional support over the years thanks to the value we provide to taxpayers. PBS, our 350 member stations and our legions of local supporters will continue to remind leaders in Washington of the significant benefits the public receives in return for federal funding, a modest investment of about $1.35 per citizen per year, which include school readiness for kids 2-8, support for teachers and homeschoolers, public safety communications and lifelong learning. PBS is focused on providing high-quality content and universal public service to the American people, which is why we enjoy strong support in every region of the country, in both rural and urban areas, and across the political spectrum.”

Anticipating Trump’s budget move, PBS on Monday released the results of a nationwide survey that found for the 15th year in a row, Americans named PBS and member stations #1 in public trust among nationally known institutions. The national online poll, conducted in January 2018 by Marketing & Research Resources Inc., revealed that Americans rank PBS and member stations second only to the country’s military defense in terms of value for taxpayer dollars.

In a statement clearly intended for that Audience Of One who is the target of so many White House press briefings, PBS CEO Kerger noted of the survey results, “For 15 years running, research has shown that PBS and our member stations have earned the trust of the American public and are succeeding in providing children with programming and services to help them succeed in school and life. In a time when trust in the media has come into question, we are proud that PBS and our member stations remain unmatched in trust and value to our nation.”