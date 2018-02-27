Paramount Network, Network Entertainment and I Am Heath Ledger producer Derik Murray will team for a comprehensive documentary look at the life and death of The Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker.

Adrian Buitenhuis, who directed the Ledger doc, will direct I Am Paul Walker.

I Am Paul Walker will feature interviews with many of Walker’s cast mates as well as friends who knew him best, the producers say. The film will explore Walker’s prolific film career and also showcase, among other things, the actor’s passion for the world’s oceans and marine life and his work to help rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake.

Additional details and cast list will be announced in the coming months.

Walker died in 2013 when when a Porsche in which he was riding crashed. He was 40.

The doc will be the latest from Network Entertainment’s Murray, who, in addition to Ledger, has previously profiled such figures as John F. Kennedy Jr,, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, among others. His I Am MLK Jr. will debut on Paramount Network on April 2.

Paramount Network’s Jon Slusser and Jaimee Kosanke also serve as Executive Producers.