Paddington movie director Paul King is in talks to direct the live-action version of Pinocchio based on the 1941 Disney classic of the same name. Wonder screenwriter Jack Thorne is scripting and the studio wants to put it before the cameras this fall.

Pinocchio is just the latest in a long string of movies coming out of the library — re-imagined and finding box office gold. Just last year Disney released the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast which ended up with a box office take of $1.26B globally.

Pinocchio is based on a story from Carlo Collodi about a wooden puppet who wants to be a real live boy. Jiminy Cricket is one of the characters on the puppet’s journey to become real.

The project is being prodouced by Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano.

King is repped by WME and Independent in the UK