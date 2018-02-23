HBO has released the official trailer and announced the premiere date for Paterno. The HBO Films presentation debuts Saturday, April 7 at 8 PM.

Starring Al Pacino in the title role, the drama centers on Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims.

Paterno, who died in 2012, was dismissed by Penn State the previous year in the wake of the Sandusky child sex abuse revelations.

Barry Levinson directs from a script by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards. The film also stars Riley Keough, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg, Annie Parisse and Larry Mitchell.

Paterno is a Levinson/Fontana production of a Barry Levinson Film; executive produced by Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita and Lindsay Sloane; Amy Herman produces; produced in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Check out the trailer above.