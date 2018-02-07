Participant Media has promoted Danice Woodley and Stacey Fong to SVP Business & Legal Affairs, and hired former The Weinstein Company exec Jeannine Tang for the same role. The three will oversee all film and TV business and legal matters for the production and financing company.

Under the new structure, Fong will oversee development and production and Woodley sales and distribution of the film slate, with Tang handling the TV slate, finance, and corporate matters. VP Business & Legal Affairs Josh Ludmir will continue to oversee digital, marketing, and social impact matters.

“Participant has rapidly expanded both the size and the scope of our film and television content slates, and we are fortunate to have such an immensely capable team to lay the foundation that allows us to tell impactful stories across all types of media,” said Gabriel Brakin, General Counsel and EVP Business Affairs, to whom all four report. “We are proud to recognize Stacey and Danice for their incredible work, and very happy to welcome Jeannine to our team.”

Tang joined Participant in January after having served as Associate General Counsel and SVP Business and Legal Affairs at TWC.

Upcoming projects at Participant include José Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe, Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State and the Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic On the Basis of Sex starring Felicity Jones; at Sundance it also co-acquired with Magnolia RBG, a feature documentary about the Supreme Court Justice. Its growing TV slate includes America to Me, which premiered at Sundance and is set up at Starz, and Ava DuVernay’s limited scripted drama series Central Park Five at Netflix.