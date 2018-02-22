The Parks and Recreation team is not happy that the NRA thanked its spokeswoman Dana Loesch by tweeting a GIF of Amy Poehler’s character from the NBC sitcom, writing “@DLoesh thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members.”

Loesch represented the NRA at CNN’s town hall Wednesday night, organized in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and staff members dead.

The show’s creator Michael Schur responded by tweeting a request to the NRA to take down the image. “Hi, please take this down,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.” He added, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?’” Schur’s post has had 58,000 retweets and 215,000 likes as of this morning.

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson on Parks and Rec, weighed in as well, reiterating Schur’s demand, writing “Leslie Knope represents the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda. Take it down and please eat s—.”

As of Thursday morning, the NRA tweet had not been removed.